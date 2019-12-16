Special By By Markos Papadatos 41 mins ago in Music Grammy-nominated quartet Ernie Haase + Signature Sound premiered their video for "Mister Santa" exclusively on Digital Journal. Ernie Haase remarked, "Growing up, I remember watching 'The Lawrence Welk Show' with my grandparents. I specifically remember hearing 'Mr. Sandman' by The Lennon Sisters or The Chordettes and falling in love with the tune." "We took the new Christmas lyrics, that I heard on an Amy Grant record, and put our jazzy harmony to the song," he explained. "It's always a fun moment on stage to look out and see our audience of all ages loving and responding to 'Mister Santa' with delight each night." A portion of the album's proceeds benefits New York Cares' Winter Wishes program, which partners with family shelters, public housing facilities and public schools across the five boroughs of New York City to provide gifts to children and teenagers during the holiday season. Ernie Haase + Signature Sound kicked off their "A Jazzy Little Christmas" Tour on November 21, and it will wrap up on December 22. To learn more about the Grammy-nominated quartet Ernie Haase + Signature Sound and their music, check out their "Mister Santa" is a song featured on their holiday album, A Jazzy Little Christmas, which was released via the Gaither Music Group. This is their first full-length holiday album in a decade, and it was produced by Billy Stritch, Tony Bennett's former musical director and pianist, as well as award-winning producer Wayne Haun; moreover, it features some of the finest musicians in New York.Ernie Haase remarked, "Growing up, I remember watching 'The Lawrence Welk Show' with my grandparents. I specifically remember hearing 'Mr. Sandman' by The Lennon Sisters or The Chordettes and falling in love with the tune.""We took the new Christmas lyrics, that I heard on an Amy Grant record, and put our jazzy harmony to the song," he explained. "It's always a fun moment on stage to look out and see our audience of all ages loving and responding to 'Mister Santa' with delight each night."A portion of the album's proceeds benefits New York Cares' Winter Wishes program, which partners with family shelters, public housing facilities and public schools across the five boroughs of New York City to provide gifts to children and teenagers during the holiday season.Ernie Haase + Signature Sound kicked off their "A Jazzy Little Christmas" Tour on November 21, and it will wrap up on December 22.To learn more about the Grammy-nominated quartet Ernie Haase + Signature Sound and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Ernie Haase, Mister Santa, Signature Sound, Quartet, Video Ernie Haase Mister Santa Signature Sound Quartet Video