Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music Eric the Trainer chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new single "I'm Yours," which raises money for Feeding America. "As soon as we started, I enlisted the help of some of my rock star pals to make the songs come to life," he said. "Mike from Nickelback played bass, Aviv formerly from Air Supply played drums, and Joerg formerly from Lifehouse played guitar. We all loved the 'Maine Monster' sound so we decided to give 100 percent of the proceeds of the first single, 'I'm Yours' to Feeding America, my favorite charity. They've done such great work during this pandemic, restocking food banks across the country. I admire them." On the importance of this cause, he said, "My wife and I watch the national news each night to keep up with current events. We see the long lines at food banks, especially in middle America where hard working families struggle to survive. I felt it was my job to step up and help during this crisis, and luckily, my friends agreed to join me." Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "My mission is to live a service based life. I want to help others. Sometimes that means structuring a workout that will transform someone’s body, sometimes it means recording a song that you’ll be humming all day long, and other times it means using a puppet to tell a great joke on my show, 'Morning Glory Live,' that will bring a smile to your face. Whatever is needed, I'm ready to help." On being a fitness trainer in the digital age, he said, "It's exciting to realize how many people you can train simultaneously around the world using the Internet. My daily workout show, 'Morning Glory Live,' brings fitness entertainment to people in England, France, Sweden, India, Canada, Italy, Israel, and all over America live and in real time. We have built an active, caring community online. It's incredible." He opened up about future releases and plans for Maine Monster. "Our next release will be a song called 'Girl Like You,' another all star lineup, musically. This one features special guest and Journey lead singer, Arnel Pineda, belting out the chorus with me. It's super catchy, so I hope our audience loves it. By having the opportunity to take the songs that I wrote in my underwear during lockdown and record them with the coolest rock stars on the planet is a dream come true." For young and aspiring fitness trainers and entertainers, he said, "I would advise young people to look into the world for people who are the very best at what they do, who do what you aspire to do, and study with them. Learn directly from the source. Develop a real relationship with them, and become their apprentice. That’s what I did with my mentor, Jack LaLanne, and the lessons he taught me have fueled my career." He continued, "Jack was the one who taught me how to be an ambassador for health and fitness. Jack demanded that I host a television show to get our message out to the masses. He may have left this earth, but he resides within me every day. I can hear him shouting, If man made it, don't eat it. Only eat foods in their natural form. If something tastes good, spit it out." On his definition of the word success, Eric said, "To me, success is beyond simple monetary or career achievement. True success comes from accomplishing tasks and leaving a wake of enlightenment behind you. I'm on a mission to change the world, and I will not be stopped. Success is having vision, and then making it a reality." Eric remarked about "Need to Feed" and possible future events, "Our 'Need To Feed Mother's Day Singalong' was an incredible concert fundraiser that benefited Feeding America. On that day, with help from our fantastic partners at Quest Nutrition, we raised enough money to purchase over 270,000 meals for hard working families across the country." "It was a great day and a true career highlight for me because we were able to successfully rally a plethora of artists to come together on one stage to help the world. And for as much work as it was, now I'm hooked. I look forward to many more charitable events in the future," she said. "I'm Yours" is available on Apple Music by To learn more about Eric the Trainer, check out his "During the stay at home order, I spent my days training people online rather than going to my gym, the ETT Mecca in Hollywood," he said. "After class, I would do push-ups to stay in shape and write songs on the acoustic guitar, usually about my new wife, Alysia (she is my muse). As the world began to reopen, I decided to record some new music with a producer in Hollywood, Amit Ofir (aka Wolves).""As soon as we started, I enlisted the help of some of my rock star pals to make the songs come to life," he said. "Mike from Nickelback played bass, Aviv formerly from Air Supply played drums, and Joerg formerly from Lifehouse played guitar. We all loved the 'Maine Monster' sound so we decided to give 100 percent of the proceeds of the first single, 'I'm Yours' to Feeding America, my favorite charity. They've done such great work during this pandemic, restocking food banks across the country. I admire them."On the importance of this cause, he said, "My wife and I watch the national news each night to keep up with current events. We see the long lines at food banks, especially in middle America where hard working families struggle to survive. I felt it was my job to step up and help during this crisis, and luckily, my friends agreed to join me."Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "My mission is to live a service based life. I want to help others. Sometimes that means structuring a workout that will transform someone’s body, sometimes it means recording a song that you’ll be humming all day long, and other times it means using a puppet to tell a great joke on my show, 'Morning Glory Live,' that will bring a smile to your face. Whatever is needed, I'm ready to help."On being a fitness trainer in the digital age, he said, "It's exciting to realize how many people you can train simultaneously around the world using the Internet. My daily workout show, 'Morning Glory Live,' brings fitness entertainment to people in England, France, Sweden, India, Canada, Italy, Israel, and all over America live and in real time. We have built an active, caring community online. It's incredible."He opened up about future releases and plans for Maine Monster. "Our next release will be a song called 'Girl Like You,' another all star lineup, musically. This one features special guest and Journey lead singer, Arnel Pineda, belting out the chorus with me. It's super catchy, so I hope our audience loves it. By having the opportunity to take the songs that I wrote in my underwear during lockdown and record them with the coolest rock stars on the planet is a dream come true."For young and aspiring fitness trainers and entertainers, he said, "I would advise young people to look into the world for people who are the very best at what they do, who do what you aspire to do, and study with them. Learn directly from the source. Develop a real relationship with them, and become their apprentice. That’s what I did with my mentor, Jack LaLanne, and the lessons he taught me have fueled my career."He continued, "Jack was the one who taught me how to be an ambassador for health and fitness. Jack demanded that I host a television show to get our message out to the masses. He may have left this earth, but he resides within me every day. I can hear him shouting, If man made it, don't eat it. Only eat foods in their natural form. If something tastes good, spit it out."On his definition of the word success, Eric said, "To me, success is beyond simple monetary or career achievement. True success comes from accomplishing tasks and leaving a wake of enlightenment behind you. I'm on a mission to change the world, and I will not be stopped. Success is having vision, and then making it a reality."Eric remarked about "Need to Feed" and possible future events, "Our 'Need To Feed Mother's Day Singalong' was an incredible concert fundraiser that benefited Feeding America. On that day, with help from our fantastic partners at Quest Nutrition, we raised enough money to purchase over 270,000 meals for hard working families across the country.""It was a great day and a true career highlight for me because we were able to successfully rally a plethora of artists to come together on one stage to help the world. And for as much work as it was, now I'm hooked. I look forward to many more charitable events in the future," she said."I'm Yours" is available on Apple Music by clicking here To learn more about Eric the Trainer, check out his official website More about Eric the Trainer, I'm Yours, Single, Feeding america Eric the Trainer I m Yours Single Feeding america