Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music Grammy-nominated country artist Eric Paslay chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new album "Nice Guy," which was released today. "Every single song on this album is favorite of mine. Some of them are eight years old and some of them are a year old," he said. "I love being a singer and I love being a writer. I always put both of these together. It was a fun adventure and I am looking forward to doing that again." Nice Guy features a distinct cover of Mike Posner's "I Took a Pill in Ibiza." "Obviously, I knew the dance version but I didn't know his original version," he said. "I recorded that all in one take. Everything happened in real time with one take." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It feels great because I have music out there. It feels good, and it's almost surreal. It's perfect timing for all of us to put out music." Paslay shared that he enjoyed playing Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island. "I love that place," he exclaimed. "Hopefully, we can get to come back soon. I am looking forward to that day." He listed country queen Dolly Parton as his dream female duet choice in the music business. "Dolly Parton is the unicorn," he said. "When you think what she has written as a songwriter, there is something amazing about that. It would be a dream to get to hang out with her and record a song with her. She is quite an amazing person." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "The baby Groundhog Day." "We wake up with our little daughter every day and every day is the same right now, which is amazing honestly," he said. "It's the sweetest gift that I was given right now: time to hang out with my brand new daughter, who is 19 months old. It has been an interesting season and time for everybody." On the song selection approach for this album, he said, "The song selection process for this album was one of those mystical things. Honestly, this album has been a long time coming. The song that have been sticking around at shows and the songs that I love are the ones that are on the album. These are the 12 that made it and we cut them in the studio. This is a life road trip album that I would love to take with you." "It's finally here," he said. "I am sorry for the wait but I hope it was worth it," he told his fans.