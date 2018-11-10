Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Westbury - On November 8, Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith of the hip-hop group EPMD were inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. On receiving such recognition, they said, "It feels really great. We are from Brentwood, Long Island, and the name of the group is EPMD. To be home and to get inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, with all the greats such as Chuck D and Billy Joel, is a great accomplishment." EPMD's advice for aspiring singer-songwriters is simple: "Be yourself and follow your heart." "A lot of times when you do music, people won't agree with you, and if you are weak-minded, you might change something that could possibly have been a hit," they said. Their seminal hip-hop album, Strictly Business, was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, and it is celebrating its 30-year anniversary this year. Their hits from that album include the title track "Strictly Business" and "You Gots to Chill." For EPMD, the key to longevity in the music business involves "Staying true to yourself, and being of service to other people." "When you help other people, it gives you more longevity," they said. "Even if you are taking a break as an artist, you still have other components around you moving around representing your brand." The induction ceremony GALA took place at The Space at Westbury on Long Island, and EPMD were inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Chuck D , the leader of the rap group Public Enemy, and DJ Chuck Chillout.On receiving such recognition, they said, "It feels really great. We are from Brentwood, Long Island, and the name of the group is EPMD. To be home and to get inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, with all the greats such as Chuck D and Billy Joel, is a great accomplishment."EPMD's advice for aspiring singer-songwriters is simple: "Be yourself and follow your heart." "A lot of times when you do music, people won't agree with you, and if you are weak-minded, you might change something that could possibly have been a hit," they said.Their seminal hip-hop album, Strictly Business, was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, and it is celebrating its 30-year anniversary this year. Their hits from that album include the title track "Strictly Business" and "You Gots to Chill."For EPMD, the key to longevity in the music business involves "Staying true to yourself, and being of service to other people." "When you help other people, it gives you more longevity," they said. "Even if you are taking a break as an artist, you still have other components around you moving around representing your brand." More about EPMD, Long Island Music Hall of Fame, Hiphop, Brentwood EPMD Long Island Music Ha... Hiphop Brentwood