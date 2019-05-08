On Saturday, November 23, Humperdinck
will be performing at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island. He performed at the same venue last year, where his show earned a favorable review from Digital Journal
.
On March 17, as Digital Journal reported
, Humperdinck serenaded his fans for St. Patrick's Day with "If You're Irish Come Into the Parlour."
Last week, on May 9, the British pop crooner celebrated his 83rd birthday. Throughout his illustrious career in the music and entertainment business, which has surpassed five decades, Humperdinck has sold in excess of 140 million records worldwide.
