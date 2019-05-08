Email
article imageEngelbert Humperdinck to perform 2019 concert on Long Island

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Westbury - World famous English pop star Engelbert Humperdinck will be bringing "The Angel On My Shoulder Tour" to Long Island this winter.
On Saturday, November 23, Humperdinck will be performing at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island. He performed at the same venue last year, where his show earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
On March 17, as Digital Journal reported, Humperdinck serenaded his fans for St. Patrick's Day with "If You're Irish Come Into the Parlour."
Last week, on May 9, the British pop crooner celebrated his 83rd birthday. Throughout his illustrious career in the music and entertainment business, which has surpassed five decades, Humperdinck has sold in excess of 140 million records worldwide.
His nostalgic Warmest Christmas Wishes holiday album is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about veteran pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck, his music and tour dates, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about engelbert humperdinck, westbury, Long island, English, Singersongwriter
 
