Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On November 20, veteran British pop star Engelbert Humperdinck chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming show at Westbury, the key to longevity in his career and he expressed his gratitude to his loyal fans, who have been with him for 53 years. "I have some great, heavy-duty songs in my show," he admitted. "My songs give me a chance to express my feelings and take what is happening in my life and bring it out on stage. It seems to work." His Reflections EP was released on November 15, 2019 via OK! Good Records. On his new Reflections EP, "That idea was a pretty good idea from my producer. We are bringing back songs that people have heard in their lives such as 'Don't Let the Old Man In,' which is a song that I stole from Toby Keith, who wrote it, sing it and released it. That song had my sentiments in its lyrics. I took the song and I recorded it and you will hear my rendition on stage in Westbury. It gets a massive applause, and it really strikes home to me. That song helps me stay young." Regarding the key to longevity in his career, Humperdinck said, "I love what I do and why I am doing it. I keep doing the right things and I try to sing the right songs. I stay in touch with my audience on social media." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he shared, "I am living the best part of my life right now." "My wife has had Alzheimer's for the past 10 years, I've asked people around the world to pray for her and she is getting better," he said. "I wrote a little something for my life: 'Although I cannot love her as a lover, I gave up on her beauty as she sleeps, I wonder if she feels me by her side, I gently touch her shoulder... I whisper loving words in her ear, I pray that soon I will say them aloud and she will hear me and I will see her smile as if to say: 'you know, I seem to have heard those words before.' Only then, shall I say, with all my heart, 'welcome home, my love'." For his dedicated fans, he said, "I talk to my fans every Tuesday. I tell things that are happening in my life. The fans have been very supportive of me for the last 53 years. I haven't been to Tokyo in a very long time but my fan club was at the airport to meet me with flowers and gifts. I have a very, very loyal following, which is almost a cult following." Humperdinck will be performing at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Saturday, November 23. "The year has gone by so quickly, I will be there in a few days," he said. "It's a show that I've taken around the world. I just got back from a heavy 14 days in six different countries."