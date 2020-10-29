Special By By Markos Papadatos 14 hours ago in Music Global music star Engelbert Humperdinck chatted with Digital Journal about his very first Christmas special on Looped, which will be held virtually on December 12. "This Livestream is a family show, really, because I have members of my family here, which is unusual but I need them for the show," he said. "My daughter's daughter is only 12, but she will be participating in the show as well. My granddaughter is totally unbelievable. Her talent is in the same category as Whitney Houston, even though she has her own style." "I think people will like this show because it is in my own house and it's very intimate. It will be very nice and very family-oriented," he added. "This virtual concert is my only way to keep in touch with my fans for the time being." Fans can join Engelbert Humperdinck live from his home in California for an evening of festive celebration and songs. This Livestream event will include performances of a selection of favorite holiday classics and new Christmas songs. This exclusive virtual private concert can be watched and enjoyed all over the world from one's digital devices. For more information on this Engelbert Humperdinck event on Looped, The subsequent video meet and greets will be a special experience for fans in these socially distanced times, which will afford them the privilege to chat and interact directly with the living music icon himself. In an effort to receive this phone call, they will need to download the Looped mobile app on their cellphones, which is available in both the Apple and Android app stores. "We put out 100 meet and greets, and they sold out in six minutes," he said. "Then, we put another 100 out, so I will be busy for several hours doing those meet and greets, which are 90-second calls to people one-on-one. I am anxious to see the fans again someday in person." On life during the quarantine, he said, "We have to do what we have to do. Of course, I am frustrated because I can't do what I love to do, and that's being out on the road. Life is too precious to take chances, and I haven't taken any chances. I abide by the laws of being quarantined, and I have been wearing masks." He is optimistic and hopes that things will get better in the near future, hopefully even before the new year. "I hope that a vaccine will be found very soon," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, Humperdinck said, "Hopeful." He also spoke about his new song "One World," which is on his upcoming EP. "I hope the fans like my mini-album, which will be released along with the new single," he said. We are all suffering from the same situation, and therefore, we should help each other to recover from this terrible situation.""I've had many successes over the years, and having another hit song would be another bonus in my life, and hopefully, it will keep going for years to come," he concluded.To learn more about Engelbert Humperdinck, check out his official website and his Facebook page