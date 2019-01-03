By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Three-time Emmy award-winning band The Shazzbots have announced the release of their forthcoming children's album, "Lightspeed!" Ian Hummel is the founder of the band, and he is its principal songwriter, guitarist, and lead vocalist. Mike Heslop plays bass guitar and is featured on the background vocals. Josh Tully plays lead guitar and sings background vocals, while Steve Frye plays drums and sings back-up. Ian Hummel's wife, Dianne, plays percussion and background vocals. The Shazzbots are originally from Columbus, Ohio. Speaking of Columbus, The Shazzbots have been voted twice as the "Best Band in Columbus" by the readers of Columbus Monthly. An award-winning kindie band, The Shazzbots play tunes that push the boundaries between children's music and adult music, and they are ideal for the whole family. Aside from entertainment purposes, their music also inspires their young fans' creativities and curiosities. Their new album, Lightspeed! will include such songs as "On The Playground," "If You Knew Yuri Like I Know Yuri," "Chuggin'," "Something's Stuck In My Kazoo," as well as "Snow Day," among others. To learn more about The Shazzbots, check out their This marks their third career studio album, and it is slated for release on March 1, 2019. The members of The Shazzbots include Ian Hummel ("Captain Captain"), Dianne Hummel ("Luna Stardust"), Steve Frye ("Watts Watson"), Mike Heslop ("Navigator Scopes"), as well as Josh Tully ("Professor Swiss Vanderburton").Ian Hummel is the founder of the band, and he is its principal songwriter, guitarist, and lead vocalist. Mike Heslop plays bass guitar and is featured on the background vocals. Josh Tully plays lead guitar and sings background vocals, while Steve Frye plays drums and sings back-up. Ian Hummel's wife, Dianne, plays percussion and background vocals. The Shazzbots are originally from Columbus, Ohio.Speaking of Columbus, The Shazzbots have been voted twice as the "Best Band in Columbus" by the readers of Columbus Monthly.An award-winning kindie band, The Shazzbots play tunes that push the boundaries between children's music and adult music, and they are ideal for the whole family. Aside from entertainment purposes, their music also inspires their young fans' creativities and curiosities.Their new album, Lightspeed! will include such songs as "On The Playground," "If You Knew Yuri Like I Know Yuri," "Chuggin'," "Something's Stuck In My Kazoo," as well as "Snow Day," among others.To learn more about The Shazzbots, check out their official website , and their Facebook page More about The Shazzbots, Lgihtspeed, Album, Children's The Shazzbots Lgihtspeed Album Children s