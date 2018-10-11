Long Island songstress Emi Pellegrino has a major reason to be proud. She has been nominated for yet another "Best of Long Island" award in the Arts and Entertainment category.
Pellegrino was nominated for "Best Singer From Long Island" in last year's "Best of Long Island" competition.
She is able to sing such genres of music as pop, rock, R&B/soul, jazz, power-ballads, opera, hip-hop, grunge, alternative, Broadway, Disney, and even country. Pellegrino is a certified vocal coach, and her vocal range spans four octaves.
While Pellegrino is known for her cover versions of popular songs on YouTube, she is also working on her own original music. She performs at local venues on Long Island, and she plays such instruments as guitar and piano.
Earlier this year, Digital Journal reviewed Pellegrino's cover of Kesha's Grammy-nominated "Praying."
