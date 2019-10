Pellegrino has been nominated for "Best Singer from Long Island." To learn more about the 2020 "Best of Long Island" competition, check out its official website In September of 2019, she released her latest studio offering, This Time, which garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal . Her album release party was held at the Revolution Bar and Music Hall.This Time by Emi Pellegrino is available on such digital providers as Apple Music Spotify and on Amazon Music To learn more about Long Island singing sensation Emi Pellegrino and her music, check out her official Facebook page and follow her on Twitter : Emi Pellegrino chatted with Digital Journal earlier in 2019.