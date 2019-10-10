Email
article imageEmi Pellegrino nominated for 2020 'Best Singer from Long Island'

By Markos Papadatos     59 mins ago in Music
Long Island singer-songwriter Emi Pellegrino has a major reason to be proud. She is in the running in the 2020 "Best of Long Island" content.
Pellegrino has been nominated for "Best Singer from Long Island." To learn more about the 2020 "Best of Long Island" competition, check out its official website.
In September of 2019, she released her latest studio offering, This Time, which garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal. Her album release party was held at the Revolution Bar and Music Hall.
This Time by Emi Pellegrino is available on such digital providers as Apple Music, Spotify and on Amazon Music.
To learn more about Long Island singing sensation Emi Pellegrino and her music, check out her official Facebook page and follow her on Twitter.
Read More: Emi Pellegrino chatted with Digital Journal earlier in 2019.
More about emi pellegrino, Singer, Long island
 
