Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Las Vegas - On February 22, Elvis Presley impersonator Cody Ray Slaughter chatted with Digital Journal about playing the "King of Rock and Roll" in "Legends in Concert" in Las Vegas. On being a part of "Legends in Concert," he said, "When I was 16 years old I got a call from Branson, Missouri, from the 'Legends in Concert' there, and they brought me into the family. I did some fill-in work for them, but this is my first time doing the main event. It is the longest-running show in Las Vegas for 35 years at the Tropicana. It's a really big honor for me." He described the late but great Elvis Presley as the "coolest entertainer that ever lived." "For me, to get to play my favorite artist is indescribable. Elvis is a phenomenon: he's a singer, actor, and dancer, all in one. It's an honor to play him in Las Vegas," he said. On the impact of technology on the music business, Slaughter said, "The show gives you some facts in a really cool way. Elvis has sold more albums than any other entertainer. Lady Gaga these days has sold so many albums and singles. Back in the old days, you had to go to the store physically to buy an Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra album. These days, you can get everything on your phone, and everything is at your fingertips. It is so easy now." "The fact that Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, and Frank Sinatra are still at the top and their cloud is so big is absolutely amazing, and that's why they are called legends. Legends never die," Slaughter added. Slaughter noted that when he was in school, he would grease his hair out and he would dress "old-school." "Everybody would ask me what I was doing, but these days, all those classic looks are coming back and nobody is even questioning them," he said. "Everything always come back. Legends never die and the styles will never die. The styles always have a way of coming back." The Elvis Presley impersonator concluded by stating that he is a fan of the "Legends in Concert" show as well, and as soon as his set is complete he goes back out to watch his fellow tribute performers in their sets. "I am blown away by it. It is so beautiful and all the 'Legends in Concert' entertainers are spot-on. I can't believe that I get to work among such fantastic entertainers," he said. To learn more about "Legends in Concert," check out their official website and Facebook page