He was recognized with a Companion of Honour for his illustrious career in the music business that spans five decades, where he has sold in excess of 300 million units worldwide; moreover, he is actively involved in 23 charities
, which include the Elton John AIDS Foundation
.
With this recognition, he joins an elite group of 64 people that can hold this honor at any one time, along with the monarch herself, Queen Elizabeth II. He can now use the postnominals CH following his name.
Sir Elton John
expressed his gratitude for the CH via a tweet
to his fans and followers. "I'm humbled and honoured to be among such highly esteemed company in receiving the Companion of Honour," he tweeted, prior to noting that 2019 turned out to be a "truly wonderful year" for him, and he feels "extraordinarily blessed."
He was previously knighted by the queen in 1998 for his services to music and charitable services.
To learn more about Sir Elton John
, check out his official website
.