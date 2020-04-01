Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Recording artist Elohim chatted with Digital Journal about her "Group Therapy" single, touring with Bahari, and being a musician in the digital age. She played in Brooklyn, New York (on Feb. 21), and College Park, Maryland (Feb. 22). "Gosh, these shows felt like a dream. I couldn't have imagined they would be as special and moving as they were. The entire experience from our whole touring party to the meet and greets and then the run of the show was just something out of a dream. There was so much love in these rooms. Even the people working the venues would say 'I’ve never seen anything like this, your fans are the greatest humans,' and I would say 'That is because they are my friends'." During her tour, she shared the stage with Bahari. "Having Bahari out was the best. They are so easy going and supportive. They would always check in with me and make sure I'm okay and ask if they can do anything to help me. Just wonderful human beings to be honest. We have such a beautiful friendship. It is such a shame this was all cut short we were having the greatest time of our lives," she said. On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It's really cool to be an artist when there is an entirely digital world surrounding our every day. I don't know that I would even have my career if it weren’t for the Internet and I know a lot of artists feel the same. I have been able to connect with the listener on such a personal level and with such consistency. It makes touring so special because it’s like meeting up with a pen pal in real life or something. When I go to cities, I never feel alone because I’ve formed these bonds with so many people all over the world." Regarding her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, "My own life experiences inspire me. Whether that is feeling the happiest ever and falling in love or being on the floor crying and vomiting from a panic attack. Us humans feel so much and sometimes it is hard to even put it into words. Sometimes for me, the music speaks for me and then as a bonus, I put lyrics to it that potentially strike a chord with others. I am honored and grateful to be that vessel for a world of lost souls." She listed Thom Yorke and Bjork as her dream collaboration choices in music. For young and aspiring musicians, she said, "Keep going. You have to push through every obstacle and learn from every hiccup or mistake. The only way to get through it is to go through it, so you’ve got to go through it to get through it." "I hope and dream the new music is what your ears and soul have been craving. I hope it will be a comforting sound with something new to get lost to," she concluded. On her single "Group Therapy," she said, "The song had its own unique situation. I made this track (the entire production/music) almost a year before I wrote the lyrics and melody over it. It was completely meant to be and turned out exactly the way it was supposed to." To learn more about Elohim, follow her on Instagram and check out her website