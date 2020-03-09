Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Elle Winter chatted with Digital Journal about her new EP "Yeah, No." She gave her advice to young and aspiring musicians and shared her dream collaboration choices in music. She listed the title track "Yeah, No" as her personal favorite tune on the new EP. "I really find that it can touch so many hearts," she said. "My goal as an artist is to connect with as many listeners as possible." Regarding her plans for 2020, Winter said, "I am working on a full album right now. I was just in Sweden for a month working on music, and now I am going to Los Angeles, where I will going to the studio to do some recording. Hopefully, we will finish the album by the fall and have it out by the end of the year." On being an artist in the digital age, she admitted that it is "really special." "We are at a time that we can reach so many people and music with a message can touch so many hearts," she said. "You can reach people through social media and YouTube. I think that's amazing. I am happy that I am an artist in this time." For young aspiring musicians, she recommended that they put themselves out there. "Many times, people don't make the first move. Really just try because you never know. Reach out and use social media to your advantage," she said. She listed pop mega-stars Bruno Mars, Stevie Wonder, Ed Sheeran, and Britney Spears as her dream collaboration choices in music. "It would be cool to do a duet with Britney Spears because she shaped my childhood and I love that," she said. "Perhaps we can do 'Stronger' together. I love her empowering songs. She is so great." Her Yeah, No EP is available on To learn more about singing sensation On the song selection process for this EP, she stated, "I really wanted this whole body of work to have a theme of empowerment, so I made sure each song was empowering in its own way. The song selection really came down to highlighting that message."She listed the title track "Yeah, No" as her personal favorite tune on the new EP. "I really find that it can touch so many hearts," she said. "My goal as an artist is to connect with as many listeners as possible."Regarding her plans for 2020, Winter said, "I am working on a full album right now. I was just in Sweden for a month working on music, and now I am going to Los Angeles, where I will going to the studio to do some recording. Hopefully, we will finish the album by the fall and have it out by the end of the year."On being an artist in the digital age, she admitted that it is "really special." "We are at a time that we can reach so many people and music with a message can touch so many hearts," she said. "You can reach people through social media and YouTube. I think that's amazing. I am happy that I am an artist in this time."For young aspiring musicians, she recommended that they put themselves out there. "Many times, people don't make the first move. Really just try because you never know. Reach out and use social media to your advantage," she said.She listed pop mega-stars Bruno Mars, Stevie Wonder, Ed Sheeran, and Britney Spears as her dream collaboration choices in music. "It would be cool to do a duet with Britney Spears because she shaped my childhood and I love that," she said. "Perhaps we can do 'Stronger' together. I love her empowering songs. She is so great."Her Yeah, No EP is available on Apple Music and on Amazon Music . "Thank you to the fans for listening to this EP. I hope you are enjoying it and that you are feeling empowered. I am really excited about this project," she concluded.To learn more about singing sensation Elle Winter and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Elle Winter, Britney spears, Ep, Digital Age Elle Winter Britney spears Ep Digital Age