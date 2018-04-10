Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Elle Winter chatted with Digital Journal about her new single "One More," which will be released on April 11. Winter continued, "This song was actually inspired by my sister who called me my first morning in London to tell me about a date she had the night before. She told me what a great feeling it was to meet someone that you really feel connected to and like so much. I wrote this song about how randomly we can meet people and feel like they really could be 'the one' and that it was destined for you to meet at that exact moment, the 'right place, the right time,' these 'sliding door' moments that alter your destiny. Since writing this song I have also experienced that feeling of hope and excitement you get after meeting someone you really like and it blows my mind how things really do happen for a reason." Her music is inspired by what she is going through at the moment. "I write about things I am feeling and either let my personal life inspire me or even the track that a producer creates can inspire me," she said. "In the studio I usually discuss with the producers and writers the artists, vibes, sounds, and concepts I am gravitating towards at the moment. I sometimes come in with notes on my phone or in my journal with ideas that I'm grappling with based on what's going on in my life, or other times, the producer can create a beat and then I start with a melody and let that open my mind and inspire my lyrics. I try to always come to the studio with an open mind and heart, to be my most honest and genuine." On her future plans, she said, "I plan to finish a few more songs and release my EP this summer and support it with a tour. I am also in the Netflix film After Party, which is set to be released in June of 2018." For aspiring singers, her advice is to be persistent and open. "I think what has allowed me to get to where I am is that I have not strayed from my journey and always am willing to try new things, push myself, learn, and take on new challenges," she said. Digital transformation of music business On the impact of technology on the music business, she said, "I think it is has opened so many doors for aspiring artists. These services have given artists independence and creative freedom and control that previously didn't exist. We can now connect with our audiences directly and more intimately than ever before." On her use of technology in her daily routine as a musician, she said, "I use SoundCloud and other streaming services to upload a lot of my music for my team to review, I use social media (maybe a bit too much) to connect with my supporters, and when I'm working with different producers, we rely on Pro Tools and other programs to create our songs." Winter listed Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran as her dream male duet choices in music. 