By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music Pop singer-songwriter Elle Winter has a major reason to celebrate. On February 14, she announced that she inked a record deal with RED Music. The songstress is excited to join the RED Music label, and she is looking forward to the next chapter of her musical journey. Her breakthrough studio album will be released later this year. Ironically enough, in June of 2018, Digital Journal noted that Winter "should become the next female star in pop music." Winter was discovered by Disney at the age of 12 years old, and now, at 19, she is ready to take over the contemporary pop music scene. The president of RED Music, Bob Morelli, expressed that the label is stoked to welcome her into the family. Morelli went on to praise her for writing incredible pop songs, as well as for being "confident" and destined to become a star. Winter chatted with Digital Journal about her single "One More," and she had listed Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars as her dream male duet choices. She is managed by David Nathan, a veteran of the music industry, who is known for his work at Republic Records. Nathan is the managing partner of D&D Endeavors. To learn more about pop singer-songwriter Elle Winter, check out her official website and her Facebook page