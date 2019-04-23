Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Albany - Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Elle King chatted with Digital Journal about her new album "Shake the Spirit" and her headlining tour to support that CD. Regarding the song selection approach for her tour, King said, "We just picked our favorites. We went through the whole record and we chose whatever flows the best for the live show. It has been a beautiful tour. I am excited about every city. I wake up in a new town every day just excited to be there. It's the best tour that I have ever been on." From her new album, King listed "Baby Outlaw" and "Little Bit of Lovin'" as two of her personal favorite songs on there. On her musical inspirations, King said, "When I was making the Shake the Spirit album, I was really going through a lot in my personal life. I was really not a whole person, I was a mess and felt very lost and unhappy. It was an incredible experience to make this record with really great musicians and really good friends supporting me. They really helped me go down every emotional avenue, musically, and we are really proud of the album that we've made. I became so much happier after this album was made. I am really grateful for the whole experience." She listed Brandi Carlile and the band Speaking of duets, "Different for Girls," where she sang with Dierks Bentley, won the Country Music Association (CMA) award for "Vocal Event of the Year" at the 2016 award ceremony. For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, King encouraged them to "not get wrapped up in finishing a song or putting pressure on a song." "Just be in the moment and experience the writing as it comes. If people want to be performers, take every show you can get because you never know when the right person will be in the right room," she said. Digital transformation of the music industry Regarding the impact of technology and streaming of the music business, King said, "When my music first came out, I was in the heart of all that. Ever since I put out my first album, I've watched the whole industry change. It's about keeping up with the times. That's just how people play music now." "I remember the days of Napster and LimeWire when people were ripping off the music," she said. "I am just trying to go with the flow." King also acknowledged that the resurgence of vinyl is "awesome." King defined the word success as "being your true self and your family never have to worry about anything." "I am so grateful that people still want to come and see us live. I am excited to play the Shake the Spirit songs live for people. Come and sing along with us because it fills our hearts up. I am really excited to show everybody that I am doing really well cause I know a lot of my fans were worried about me for a long time. I am in the best headspace that I have been in a while. You can come back from a dark time and be the best version of yourself," she concluded about the tour. Shake the Spirit is available on To learn more about singer-songwriter On April 24, King will be performing at the Upstate Concert Hall in Albany, New York. "This is definitely my favorite show that we have put on so far. We try to do our best to integrate old songs and play the best representation of new songs too," she said. "Everyone can expect a really fun 75 minute set."Regarding the song selection approach for her tour, King said, "We just picked our favorites. We went through the whole record and we chose whatever flows the best for the live show. It has been a beautiful tour. I am excited about every city. I wake up in a new town every day just excited to be there. You can come back from a dark time and be the best version of yourself," she concluded about the tour.Shake the Spirit is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about singer-songwriter Elle King , check out her official website