Elijah Noll from the alternative-pop act American Teeth chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the new music, being an artist in the digital age and he shared his dream collab choices in music. On the origin of "Barred Out," he said, "I was in a writing session with my friend Cameron from TWIN XL, and we had written together a bunch for some other artists. We were writing for my project American Teeth and it came from me coming out of a breakup, and dealing with all of that." Noll revealed that "Still Not Dead," his collaboration with DREAMERS and Wes Period came from a similar situation as "Barred Out." "I was writing with Nick from DREAMERS and that's how that all came about actually," he said. Regarding his songwriting and music inspirations, he said, "I try to draw as much as I can from real life and observations from other people's lives. A lot of the times, my songwriting reflects what is going on around me, whether it's directly or indirectly." He complimented his record label, Fearless Records. "It has been great to be on Fearless Records, it is such a good team and group of people. I am excited to have a new partner in all of this," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, Noll responded, "Transformation." For young and aspiring artists and bands, he said, "If you have the excitement and creative spark around you, then have patience with it and keep doing it because things take time to develop. It's all a part of the journey." Noll listed Yungblud and The 1975 as his dream collaboration choice in music. "I would love to do a collab with Yungblud and it would be great to work with The 1975 in any capacity. That would be pretty awesome," he said. On being a songwriter and artist in the digital age, he said, "I like it because it allows you to consistently create new things and not have to wait for things to be manufactured. I imagine that in the age of CDs, there was much more of a waiting period for the labels to get the songs out to the public. The digital age allows you to release your music worldwide immediately, and that's pretty amazing." He defined the word success as "joy" and "putting out art that he is excited about and getting that to as many people as possible to help other people, and hopefully make a positive impact on their life somehow." "Thank you for sticking with me," he told his fans and supporters. "I can't wait to see you at a show as soon as possible."