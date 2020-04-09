Electronic music manager launches eSports 360 management company

By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Marc Ogihara, the artist manager of Danish superstar DJ and producer Martin Jensen, has launched a new eSports 360 management company. This roster features an all-star cast in the eSports community, such as Dota 2's Red Bull OG co-founder and team captain Johan 'N0tail' Sundstein, who recently became eSports No. 1 prize-winning player of all time, along with Topias 'Topson' Taavitsainen. Both of these aforementioned players, as well as their OG teammates, made eSports history where they became the first organization to win back-to-back championships. Forevr's clients include Singaporean streamer Zxuan (aka ZX) who is one of the biggest Mobile Legends players in the world, alongside pro-streamer and Genflix Aerowolf brand ambassador Sherlin 'SherlinTsu' Susanto (who is also known as Baby Shark). Particularly impressive about the eSports global community is that it is growing at an exponential rate. Championships are breaking records in streaming numbers, and they are also experiencing an upsurge now that people are quarantined inside their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The entertainment industry includes The Weeknd and Drake investing in teams, as well as the world's top DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike recently launching their own Smash team, where they invited such electronic stars as Nicky Romero and Afrojack for a live stream performance and gaming session via DJ Mag's Twitch. To learn more about Forevr, check out its Ogihara launched the agency, Forevr, alongside investor and advisor Frederik Byskov, who is one of the founders of Astralis. The mission behind Forevr is to deliver a new holistic management concept to the eSports community in order to help players, streamers, and creative content providers, achieve their full potential.This roster features an all-star cast in the eSports community, such as Dota 2's Red Bull OG co-founder and team captain Johan 'N0tail' Sundstein, who recently became eSports No. 1 prize-winning player of all time, along with Topias 'Topson' Taavitsainen. Both of these aforementioned players, as well as their OG teammates, made eSports history where they became the first organization to win back-to-back championships.Forevr's clients include Singaporean streamer Zxuan (aka ZX) who is one of the biggest Mobile Legends players in the world, alongside pro-streamer and Genflix Aerowolf brand ambassador Sherlin 'SherlinTsu' Susanto (who is also known as Baby Shark).Particularly impressive about the eSports global community is that it is growing at an exponential rate. Championships are breaking records in streaming numbers, and they are also experiencing an upsurge now that people are quarantined inside their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The entertainment industry includes The Weeknd and Drake investing in teams, as well as the world's top DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike recently launching their own Smash team, where they invited such electronic stars as Nicky Romero and Afrojack for a live stream performance and gaming session via DJ Mag's Twitch.To learn more about Forevr, check out its official website , and its Facebook page More about eSports, Management, Company, Music, Manager eSports Management Company Music Manager