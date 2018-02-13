Email
article imageElectric Zoo to celebrate 10 year anniversary with 'The Big 10'

By Markos Papadatos     4 hours ago in Music
New York - Electric Zoo will be celebrating its 10th year at Randall's Island Park this year in New York with "Electric Zoo: The Big 10."
The hit electronic music festival will take place from August 31 to September 2, 2018. Similar to previous years, it will feature the biggest producers and DJs in electronic dance music (EDM), as well as top-notch production such as elaborate sets and laser lights.
The inaugural Electric Zoo event in Randall's Island, back in 2009, featured such names as Steve Aoki, deadmau5 and the late but great Frankie Knuckles, who was affectionately dubbed as "The Godfather of House Music." Ever since, Electric Zoo has become a global phenomenon in themusic scene, and it is also hosted abroad in such places as Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Tokyo and Shanghai.
Electric Zoo: The Big 10
Photo Courtesy of MSO PR
Photo Courtesy of MSO PR
This upcoming event on Labor Day Weekend 2018 will be a celebration of the wild ride that Electric Zoo has been over the years. From its earliest expeditions through the chaotic urban jungle, to the Electric Zoo: Wild Island in 2016, to Electric Zoo: The 6th Boro in 2017.
To learn more about Electric Zoo: The Big 10, check out its official website, and their official Facebook page.
