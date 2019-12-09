Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Edwin McCain chatted with Digital Journal about his latest holiday album, "Merry Christmas, Baby," which was released on Saguaro Road Records. "We had some really great players in the studio, and we decided to it because it was fun," he said, prior to listing "Frosty the Snowman" as his personal favorite track on the record. "If you like big band funky music, this album is for you," he told his fans. His plans for 2020 are to continue playing his live shows. "I have a good balance between working and being home. The shows still do really well and we love playing. Let's see how more years I can do this. That's the plan," he said. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "Most of the things aren't really for me anymore. I am happily ignorant in my older age, and it's pretty fun actually." McCain noted that he helped with the passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), by working with some South Carolina legislators. "It's a complicated issue and I think it's right. The songwriters and the creators need to be compensated for their work. I feel really good about it," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "I am wrapping up my 40's. I am going to be 50 next month on January 20. Honestly, my 40's were my favorite decade. I am grateful for what I have and to play music for people. I think I took all that for granted in my 20's and my early 30's. Now, I have a hefty sense of gratitude. I don't mind working hard, I just glad that I get to still do it." His new holiday album Merry Christmas, Baby is available on For more information on acclaimed singer-songwriter On his new Christmas album, he admitted, "I recorded it 11 years old. It was a weird moment in the music business, where everybody was going digital and we didn't know what was going to happen. We put in a drawer and 11 years later, the producer called me and wanted to put it out.""We had some really great players in the studio, and we decided to it because it was fun," he said, prior to listing "Frosty the Snowman" as his personal favorite track on the record. "If you like big band funky music, this album is for you," he told his fans.His plans for 2020 are to continue playing his live shows. "I have a good balance between working and being home. The shows still do really well and we love playing. Let's see how more years I can do this. That's the plan," he said.On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "Most of the things aren't really for me anymore. I am happily ignorant in my older age, and it's pretty fun actually."McCain noted that he helped with the passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), by working with some South Carolina legislators. "It's a complicated issue and I think it's right. The songwriters and the creators need to be compensated for their work. I feel really good about it," he said.On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "I am wrapping up my 40's. I am going to be 50 next month on January 20. Honestly, my 40's were my favorite decade. I am grateful for what I have and to play music for people. I think I took all that for granted in my 20's and my early 30's. Now, I have a hefty sense of gratitude. I don't mind working hard, I just glad that I get to still do it."His new holiday album Merry Christmas, Baby is available on Apple Music and on Spotify . It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal For more information on acclaimed singer-songwriter Edwin McCain and his new music, check out his official homepage More about edwin mccain, Merry Christmas, Baby, Album, Singersongwriter, Digital Age edwin mccain Merry Christmas Baby Album Singersongwriter Digital Age