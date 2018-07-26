Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Wantagh - On July 26, Sydney Sierota from the pop band Echosmith chatted with Digital Journal about their tour with a cappella group Pentatonix. When asked what motivates them each day, she said, "Honestly, we are just focused on our message. That's what motivates us to live life in general, and especially our music. We want to spread love and hope to everybody. That's our goal regardless of what we are doing." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Sydney said, "The music industry is totally different over the last few years. Even in the beginning with our first album, Apple Music didn't exist, but Spotify did, and it wasn't as big as it is now. It is really interesting to try to adjust to a different way that people are discovering music. It is not just TV anymore, which is cool since it gives you more opportunities to be seen. There is a lot more competition these days since a lot of people end up putting music on Spotify. There are good and bad things about it, but at the end of the day, more people can discover more music." Sydney continued, "We experiment a lot with different types of technology, especially when it comes to music. Our drummer, Graham [Sierota], has an electronic drum set now. It is actually really cool. He is one of the first drummers to actually play that live. We are really trying to take advantage of the fact that there are so many great ways of doing music these days, especially with technology. Social media is a great way to reach and connect with our fans." She listed such bands as Coldplay, The Killers and Empire of the Sun as her dream collaboration choices in music. "Those are our top three right now," Sydney revealed. For aspiring bands and musicians, she said, "Make sure that you love it and make sure you have a motive behind it too. It is really important to us that we have a message. There is so much more substance behind your music when you have a message." She defined the word success as follows: "Getting our message across and connecting with people." "Over My Head" is available on To learn more about the pop group Echosmith and their new music, check out their On August 15, they will be performing at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York, where they will open for Pentatonix. "It's a really fun show, and it's a great line-up. We are really glad to be on this tour. We are the only full band on this tour," she said. "Get ready for great music. I am excited to see everyone and play a 35-minute set for everybody. We are trying to make people a little happier."When asked what motivates them each day, she said, "Honestly, we are just focused on our message. That's what motivates us to live life in general, and especially our music. We want to spread love and hope to everybody. That's our goal regardless of what we are doing."On the impact of technology on the music business, Sydney said, "The music industry is totally different over the last few years. Even in the beginning with our first album, Apple Music didn't exist, but Spotify did, and it wasn't as big as it is now. It is really interesting to try to adjust to a different way that people are discovering music. It is not just TV anymore, which is cool since it gives you more opportunities to be seen. There is a lot more competition these days since a lot of people end up putting music on Spotify. There are good and bad things about it, but at the end of the day, more people can discover more music."Sydney continued, "We experiment a lot with different types of technology, especially when it comes to music. Our drummer, Graham [Sierota], has an electronic drum set now. It is actually really cool. He is one of the first drummers to actually play that live. We are really trying to take advantage of the fact that there are so many great ways of doing music these days, especially with technology. Social media is a great way to reach and connect with our fans."She listed such bands as Coldplay, The Killers and Empire of the Sun as her dream collaboration choices in music. "Those are our top three right now," Sydney revealed.For aspiring bands and musicians, she said, "Make sure that you love it and make sure you have a motive behind it too. It is really important to us that we have a message. There is so much more substance behind your music when you have a message."She defined the word success as follows: "Getting our message across and connecting with people.""Over My Head" is available on iTunes To learn more about the pop group Echosmith and their new music, check out their official website , and Facebook page More about Echosmith, pentatonix, Jones Beach, Pop, Band Echosmith pentatonix Jones Beach Pop Band Group