Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Easton Corbin chatted with Digital Journal about his latest radio single "Somebody's Gotta Be Country." He also spoke about the impact of technology on the music business. He shared that he is in the studio working on new music, which he is "fired up" about. "I feel that this new record that we are working on is very well-rounded," he said. "I am really pumped up about this album." Corbin's songwriting is inspired by life in general, as well as ideas from his co-writers. "Life experiences always play a major role in my music," he said. He encouraged young and aspiring country singers to get out there and network, in an effort to make new relationships. "Keep writing since that's what it is all about and keep getting better," he said. "Try to record great songs since that's what really pushes you." Even in his high school days, Corbin knew that he had always wanted to do something related to music as a career. "I always wanted to be a musician and a guitar player. That's what I wanted to do," he said. Digital transformation of the country music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Corbin said, "Technology has made music more available to people but you will need a label and promotion staff to promote your music to radio." He also addressed the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, which helps protect songwriters and creators in this digital world that we are living in. "I think it's a good thing, especially for the writers since they are the ones creating music," he said. Corbin noted that he uses technology all the time in his daily routine as a musician especially since his amps are on a processor. "Technology plays a big role," he admitted. The neo-traditionalist added that he uses his Voice Memos to record his ideas for new songs every day. "I'll hear a melody in my head and I'll grab my guitar and my phone," he said. For Corbin, it was a thrill to perform at He also opened up about the electronic dance music (EDM) version of "Are You With Me," which became a smash hit in Europe for Corbin defined the word success as being "happy and satisfied with what you are doing." "Success is not always measured by money. It is measured by happiness," he said. "Somebody's Gotta Be Country" by Easton Corbin is available on To learn more about Easton Corbin, his new single and music, visit his Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Easton Corbin's infectious new single " "A friend of mine played it for me and it resonated with me. It's me and who I am and how I grew up," Corbin said about "Somebody's Gotta Be Country." He also noted that the music video for the song came organically.He shared that he is in the studio working on new music, which he is "fired up" about. "I feel that this new record that we are working on is very well-rounded," he said. "I am really pumped up about this album."Corbin's songwriting is inspired by life in general, as well as ideas from his co-writers. "Life experiences always play a major role in my music," he said.He encouraged young and aspiring country singers to get out there and network, in an effort to make new relationships. "Keep writing since that's what it is all about and keep getting better," he said. "Try to record great songs since that's what really pushes you."Even in his high school days, Corbin knew that he had always wanted to do something related to music as a career. "I always wanted to be a musician and a guitar player. That's what I wanted to do," he said.On the impact of technology on the music business, Corbin said, "Technology has made music more available to people but you will need a label and promotion staff to promote your music to radio."He also addressed the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, which helps protect songwriters and creators in this digital world that we are living in. "I think it's a good thing, especially for the writers since they are the ones creating music," he said.Corbin noted that he uses technology all the time in his daily routine as a musician especially since his amps are on a processor. "Technology plays a big role," he admitted.The neo-traditionalist added that he uses his Voice Memos to record his ideas for new songs every day. "I'll hear a melody in my head and I'll grab my guitar and my phone," he said.For Corbin, it was a thrill to perform at NASH FM 94.7's Stage 17 , where he shared the stage with fellow country artist Canaan Smith. "That was pretty cool. New York City is another world out there," he said, praising the hit radio station.He also opened up about the electronic dance music (EDM) version of "Are You With Me," which became a smash hit in Europe for Lost Frequencies . "I have never met Lost Frequencies but it would be pretty cool to meet him someday," he said.Corbin defined the word success as being "happy and satisfied with what you are doing." "Success is not always measured by money. It is measured by happiness," he said."Somebody's Gotta Be Country" by Easton Corbin is available on iTunes and on Spotify . "I am so proud of it. I identify with this song so much. The song is so relatable," he concluded.To learn more about Easton Corbin, his new single and music, visit his official website : Digital Journal reviewed Easton Corbin's infectious new single " Somebody's Gotta Be Country ." More about easton corbin, Somebody's Gotta Be Country, Single, Country, Star easton corbin Somebody s Gotta Be ... Single Country Star