Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Easton Corbin chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Raising Humans," and his partnership with Companions for Heroes. His latest single "Raising Humans" was penned by Michael White. It is an emotional song that is told uniquely from the dog's perspective about the complexities and the unconditional love and support of helping their human through life's journey. "My old producer played this song for me about five years ago, and when I first heard the song, it blew me away," he said. "Michael White wrote this great song entirely by himself and it's a true story about his dog," he said. A native of Florida, Corbin has shown his appreciation and support of the military, first responders and veterans organizations with his love of animals in his recent partnership with Companions for Heroes and his support of the Hallmark Channel's "Adoption Ever After Initiative." "Companions for Heroes is a great organization. It helps people with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as soldiers and post responders. Also, they take dogs from rescue homes, so it saves two lives," he said. Corbin has always been an avid supporter of military and veteran organizations. The country singer-songwriter has worked tirelessly over the course of his career while on the road and through his partnerships with companies such as Ram Nation and Kretschmarâ. These afforded him the opportunity to work with active military and veterans through such organizations as Operation Homefront and Vets Returning Home. "Working with those guys, this song means more to me now that Veterans Day is around the corner," he said. On his plans for the future, Corbin said, "We've been in the studio working on new music and writing a lot. We have a lot of cool things coming up." He acknowledged that touring is going "great," and they are having a "good time out there," especially since they are bringing their music to the fans. "Touring has been going really great," he admitted. Digital age of music On being an artist in the digital age of music, Corbin said, "It's a great opportunity to get your music out there. In the digital age, your music is able to reach as many people as possible." Regarding the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), Corbin noted that it's "all about the song." "Songs are so important in this community. It's all about the music," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "It's about having a good time and having fun." "I love what I do and I am very blessed," he said. Corbin defined the word success as "having fun and doing what you love." 