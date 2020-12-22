Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music Electronic producer and Dutch DJ Dyro chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his funk-infused edit of John K's hit song "Happiness." Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "It differs. Normally of course you get a lot of inspiration from just being on the road, traveling, and connecting with fans. This year I luckily got a lot of inspiration just from challenging myself in the studio." Dyro opened up about life during the quarantine. "It has been good. And yes, I see a silver lining in it. It has been very surreal as I think for most of us. But spending more time in the studio has definitely opened up some creative boundaries for me and I'm very excited for what's to come," he said. On being an electronic artist in the digital age, he said, "This year it mainly felt pretty secluded. It's, of course, great that we have social media and livestreams and all that, but it's just not the same as actually traveling and making that connection in real life." Dyro listed Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish as his dream female duet choices in music. "Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish for sure. I love their modern approach to songwriting," he explained. He acknowledged that there were many moments in his career that helped define him. "From getting my initial support to hitting the youngest highest new entry in the DJ Mag Top 100, I think all highlights definitely leave a forming impact. But finding out this year that the absence of your normal routine, or actually anything normal is pushing my development and creativity in such different angles that I think looking back on 2020 will have been very formative as well," he said. For Dyro, the word success is ultimately about happiness. "Ultimately success is being happy isn't it?" he said. He concluded about "Happiness," "Check it out and let me know what you think. I hope everyone will enjoy it as a little bit of happiness in these darker than normal times." To learn more about Dyro and his music, check out his On the remix of "Happiness," he said, "During my time in quarantine, I've been experimenting in the studio a lot. So when this project came along it was a perfect fit. John K has been amazing to work with and his vocals seem like the perfect soundtrack after a crazy year like this."Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "It differs. Normally of course you get a lot of inspiration from just being on the road, traveling, and connecting with fans. This year I luckily got a lot of inspiration just from challenging myself in the studio."Dyro opened up about life during the quarantine. "It has been good. And yes, I see a silver lining in it. It has been very surreal as I think for most of us. But spending more time in the studio has definitely opened up some creative boundaries for me and I'm very excited for what's to come," he said.On being an electronic artist in the digital age, he said, "This year it mainly felt pretty secluded. It's, of course, great that we have social media and livestreams and all that, but it's just not the same as actually traveling and making that connection in real life."Dyro listed Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish as his dream female duet choices in music. "Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish for sure. I love their modern approach to songwriting," he explained.He acknowledged that there were many moments in his career that helped define him. "From getting my initial support to hitting the youngest highest new entry in the DJ Mag Top 100, I think all highlights definitely leave a forming impact. But finding out this year that the absence of your normal routine, or actually anything normal is pushing my development and creativity in such different angles that I think looking back on 2020 will have been very formative as well," he said.For Dyro, the word success is ultimately about happiness. "Ultimately success is being happy isn't it?" he said.He concluded about "Happiness," "Check it out and let me know what you think. I hope everyone will enjoy it as a little bit of happiness in these darker than normal times."To learn more about Dyro and his music, check out his Facebook page , and follow him on Instagram More about dyro, Happiness, DJ, Dutch, Digital Age dyro Happiness DJ Dutch Digital Age