Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Singer Dylan Matthew chatted with Digital Journal about his moving song "Forever & Always." He also opened up about his views on how technology has impacted the music business. Matthew continued, "For those of you that have lost someone, I hope this song resonates with you and gives you some sort of closure, or a new outlook on the situation. Just because someone is gone, doesn't mean that you will ever stop loving them." His major songwriting inspirations include people, experiences and emotions. "I've always been a storyteller so I like to tell stories in my songs. Whether they be complex or simple, I enjoy creating a sort of mental visuality to my music," he said. He revealed that 2018 will be quite busy for him. "2018 is already an insane year and were only a few weeks into it! I have some shows planned, tour, and a lot of new music," he said. Digital transformation of music business On the impact of technology in the music business, he explained, "I feel that technology has been a huge blessing and a huge curse to the music industry. It's incredible because everyone has this outlet that no-one had ever had before where you can create music and release it and promote it all from one single device. On the opposing side of that, there are also an insane amount of people pursuing music now because of how easy it is. It definitely makes the 'needle in the haystack' a bit harder to find." As a musician, Matthew is uses technology regularly in his music routine. "Well I write my lyrics, produce my music, engineer my music, and release my music all with my laptop and phone. And then there's all the promotion and social media that comes into play. I use my phone quite a lot but I use it in ways that I think are beneficial for my career," he said. In his spare time, Matthew enjoys adventuring with his puppy. "I basically spend all my time with her," he admitted. "I'm very family-oriented so I love spending time with them as well. Other than that I'm pretty much doing music 24/7." "Forever & Always" is available on The musician shared that "Forever & Always" was written a few days after his best friend passed away. "I have a hard time expressing my emotions sometimes and the only way I can do it is through music," he said. "I feel that writing this song was the best way I could have expressed how I was feeling, but it was also extremely hard to write because it made the situation very real."Matthew continued, "For those of you that have lost someone, I hope this song resonates with you and gives you some sort of closure, or a new outlook on the situation. Just because someone is gone, doesn't mean that you will ever stop loving them."His major songwriting inspirations include people, experiences and emotions. "I've always been a storyteller so I like to tell stories in my songs. Whether they be complex or simple, I enjoy creating a sort of mental visuality to my music," he said.He revealed that 2018 will be quite busy for him. "2018 is already an insane year and were only a few weeks into it! I have some shows planned, tour, and a lot of new music," he said.On the impact of technology in the music business, he explained, "I feel that technology has been a huge blessing and a huge curse to the music industry. It's incredible because everyone has this outlet that no-one had ever had before where you can create music and release it and promote it all from one single device. On the opposing side of that, there are also an insane amount of people pursuing music now because of how easy it is. It definitely makes the 'needle in the haystack' a bit harder to find."As a musician, Matthew is uses technology regularly in his music routine. "Well I write my lyrics, produce my music, engineer my music, and release my music all with my laptop and phone. And then there's all the promotion and social media that comes into play. I use my phone quite a lot but I use it in ways that I think are beneficial for my career," he said.In his spare time, Matthew enjoys adventuring with his puppy. "I basically spend all my time with her," he admitted. "I'm very family-oriented so I love spending time with them as well. Other than that I'm pretty much doing music 24/7.""Forever & Always" is available on iTunes More about Dylan Matthew, Forever & Always, Single Dylan Matthew Forever Always Single