Singer-songwriter Dwain Messer chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new country album "Goes So Fast." Messer continued, "He said that worked for him, and told me to send him some demos of the songs that I had in my catalog. I submitted mp3 demos to him, and he screened them and picked out the ones he felt that worked the best. He said he wanted to find the tunes that he thought that were me. Because I sent him one song that was an up tempo, cute cheating song, that I thought would be an attention getter. But he said that the song just wasn't about me and did not want to include it in the project. After getting the project finished, and looking back on it all, I found that he was absolutely right about that tune." On his personal favorite songs on this album, he responded, "This is a really difficult question to answer. Because I really like all of the songs on the project. They each mean something special to me as being the writer that created them or co-created them. But if I have to pick one, it would have to be 'Cowboys and Rednecks Like Me.' It was just a fun tune to write, about a friend that I knew back in my University days. It was about a topic that we used to kid her about, that she fully admitted to. The topic was about her dating choices and it made for a very interesting story. And I wanted the story to have a country rock feel to it, with an 80’s guitar sounding hook that I invented." Dwain Messer releases 'Goes So Fast' album Goes So Fast cover art "Working with Mark was a fantastic experience," he admitted. "We are talking about a master studio session player, and one of two stage drummers for the Grand Ole Opry Band. And also, the son of the famous Muscle Shoals Swamper musician/producer Barry Beckett." "Mark got an education hanging out in the studios with his father, and absorbed every bit of his knowledge about producing music. He was able to match the musician’s talent to each song we recorded. And he always got my opinion on everything that we did, to make sure I was satisfied with the sound. Even though some producers might already have everything worked out in their head before going into the studio," he elaborated. "Mark made it seem like a collaboration, and welcomed anything that I wanted to try. I got to communicate with the musicians on some of the riffs that I had written in my songs that I wanted to have in them," he added. On his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "I remember comments from both Merle Haggard and Tom T. Hall, to write songs about what you know. So really most of the tunes that I have written, have been something that I have experienced or maybe happened to someone else. I get an idea, and then make a note about it no matter where I am. Then later on I sit down with the guitar and see what I can do with that idea. It might develop into a song right away, or it may take a while to create." Regarding his dream female duet choices in music, he said, "I think it would be really fun to work with Emmylou Harris as a duet partner. I have really admired the music that she has created over the years. As far as a more recent artist, I think it would be great to sing with Miranda Lambert. I think our voices would match up pretty well." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "First of all, recording digitally is a great experience as an artist. It is more cost-efficient and you don’t have to worry about preserving the multitrack magnetic tape and all the headaches that go with analog recording." "You can even do a lot of it in your own home if you want. I don’t mind the idea of people downloading music instead of buying physical CDs. But I am still learning the concept of how an artist makes sales on their songs being streamed on sites like Spotify and Pandora. I mean we love the idea of being artists and making the music for fans and potential fans. However, we do hope to get paid adequately and fairly for the music that we create. I think that part is a concern of all artists," he explained. He concluded about the new album, "Basically, the album was put together by Mark Beckett and myself in order to touch the hearts of everyone listening. We wanted it to have songs from my collection of tunes that most everyone could relate to. We even included one cover song on the project that past country fans could relate to. So really the songs for the project were selected to reach the fans that I already have listening to my music. (As there are some fans who have heard them performed in a live setting.) And to possibly reach out to make new fans of my music." 