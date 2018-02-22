Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Chart-topping country star Dustin Lynch chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "I'd Be Jealous Too," as well as his upcoming tour in Australia with country mega-star Luke Bryan. Speaking of worldwide, Lynch shared that he is excited to tour Australia in a couple of weeks with country superstar Luke Bryan. "We are going over there with Luke, and Kelsea Ballerini is joining us on one of the shows," he said. He praised his new single "I'd Be Jealous Too" as one of his favorite songs that he ever recorded. "This song is new territory for me, melodically. It has a very addicting melody, and it is fun having a song like this," he said. "It's a badge of confidence that everybody loves to fill. I was in a California state of mind, and it was a fun song to write. It's one of the most interactive songs we have at our show right now. It's already a big hit at our shows." One of the most moving moments on Lynch's tour was having a California firefighter (who had been up the hills putting out fires for five days) propose to his girlfriend on stage, and Lynch sang "Cowboys and Angels" in their honor. "He popped the question and the place went nuts, and on top of that, they are incredible dancers, so it was really cool. To have that moment with his girlfriend was special," he said. Lynch's headlining concert at the PlayStation Theater in New York City garnered a rave review from In the new album, one of his favorite moments was collaborating with Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town on "Love Me Or Leave Me Alone." "Karen has been one of my favorite singers for a long, long time," he said. He also praised Carly Pearce for being a "great singer." "Carly and I have a history together. I've known her for a long time. I'm very happy to see her having great success and I love hearing her voice on the radio," he said. Another stand-out show for Lynch was playing The Paramount in Huntington a few years back. "Gosh! What a great venue! That was an incredible night. I love it. That was a lot of fun, and the venue was really nice," he said. For Lynch, a bucket list item would be to someday headline Madison Square Garden. "That's the goal! We are going to continue to work hard and attack every day as best as we can. I think one of these days we will get there," he said. Lynch also expressed how genuinely proud and happy he is for Tyler Rich signing a record deal with The Valory Music Co., an imprint of the Big Machine Label Group. "How about it! I am so happy for the guy. He has been working really hard. That's what I love about him," he said. "I'd Be Jealous Too" is available on Lynch has a major milestone to be proud of. "I'd Be Jealous Too" is available on iTunes