Country star Dustin Lynch has a major reason to be proud. He scored his sixth No. 1 single on country radio with "Good Girl." This time, Lynch served as both a recording artist and songwriter for the song. "Good Girl" has also been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It went to No. 1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay charts, as well as Country Aircheck/Mediabase. He co-wrote the song with Andy Albert and Justin Ebach. Lynch acknowledged that he has never started the year with a No. 1 single, which is a "really good" feeling. He noted that he moved to town with the dream of writing songs and performing on stage, and the stars aligned for him, and everything worked out. In doing so, Lynch learned such values as perseverance, hard work, and continuing to grow and hone his craft. "Good Girl" is his sixth No. 1 single as a recording artist. He shared that earning a No. 1 song as a songwriter is "life-changing." His previous chart-topping singles include "Small Town Boy," "Where It's At," "Hell of a Night," "Mind Reader" and "Seein' Red." In September of 2018, Lynch became a member of the Grand Ole Opry, where he was inducted by country queen Reba McEntire.