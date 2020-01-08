Country star Dustin Lynch has earned his 7th No. 1 country single with "Ridin' Roads." This song marks his second No. 1 as a songwriter.
"Ridin' Roads" is his latest single from his upcoming fourth studio album, Tullahoma, which was produced by his longtime collaborator Zach Crowell. The CD will be released on January 17 via Broken Bow Records. His previous single "Good Girl" also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country charts.
On January 20, he will be performing on ABC's Good Morning America, which will be followed by late-night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Outdoor Stage in February.
Later this month, on January 30, Lynch will be kicking off his headlining "Stay Country Tour 2020" in Detroit, Michigan, where he will be joined by rising country singer-songwriter Travis Denning.
Tullahoma is available for pre-order on Apple Music and on Amazon Music.
To learn more about chart-topping country artist Dustin Lynch and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.