Ken Casey, the co-lead vocalist of Dropkick Murphys, chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about their upcoming album "Turn Up That Dial" and their St. Patrick's Day Livestream. "Our last album was a bit heavy with the subject matter on losses of friends from an opioid overdose, so it was nice to make this album fun. It will make people laugh and smile and it will take their troubles and worries away," he added. For the time being, he listed "Good As Gold" as his favorite song on the new album. "They are all so fun," he admitted. "They feel like they will all be fun to play live." On March 17, they will virtually celebrate St. Patrick's Day via their "Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down" at 7 p.m. EST/ 4 p.m. PST. This free streaming online concert will be simulcast worldwide via this Casey shared that their songwriting is inspired by life and things that he has experienced as a kid and as an adult. "That's why our albums have tongue-in-cheek joke songs to ballads to fast-paced songs because no one person is just one thing. Our records reflect all different kinds of emotions," he said. "Our fans have been great. Even in the digital age, we have been able to keep and maintain our following," he added. Regarding the key to longevity in the music business, he said, "I definitely think putting your heart and soul in the live performance. The crowd can tell when you are into it. We put our heart and our soul in every record that we've ever done." He listed AC/DC as their dream collaboration choice in music. "That would be cool," he said, prior to praising singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon, who hails from Scotland. On life during the quarantine, he remarked, "I have been doing all right. Life isn't how he hoped but at the same time, we've been touring for 25 years without the chance to have any time off, so this has allowed us to spend some quality time at home." He complimented On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, "Aging Gracefully." Casey defined the word success as "loving your job and being happy with what you do." "We don't have a boss, we work for ourselves," he said. "Now, we have our own label, but even before on Epitaph Records, we had all the freedom in the world. We've been very fortunate since we do what we love and we are doing it our way." For his fans, he concluded, "We are very proud of the new album and we are very excited about the Livestream. If you check either of them out, you will see that our hearts and souls are in both." 