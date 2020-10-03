Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Music International artist and songwriter Drei Ros chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of "Excuse My Accent." Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "I am a very instinctive artist and I like to collaborate with other talented artists and songwriters. I really think that creativity comes at its best when you work as a team and when you are able to exchange ideas and make the best song possible. I get inspired a lot from my life and my experiences, and in the past two to three years I learned to really capture the emotions and events I’m going through and transpose it into music." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "Now more than ever we have to rely on technology not only to make our music but also to distribute it and to promote it to the world. The industry has changed a lot lately especially now with the pandemic, and I feel that it will change even more. To be honest, I am not a big fan of technology and I feel like is taking away from the experience. I remember being a kid and holding the new CD from Nas and looking at the booklet and reading the credits while the album was playing, that was a real experience that is so much harder to get now in the digital world." For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "My advice is to keep going and to keep working no matter what. And to believe in yourself because if you don’t, then how you can make others believe in you? Also to find your strengths and to see what you’re good at and what you need help with. Find other talented people and work together, stay consistent and amazing things will come your way." On his plans for the future, he said, "For 2020, I still got a few more singles to drop and then in 2021 I want to start focusing more on management. Find a couple of young talented artists and help them with their career." He listed Nas, Drake, and Post Malone as his two three collaboration choices in music at the moment. Ros defined the word success as follows: "Making something out of nothing and to be able to believe in yourself and take your vision as far as you can. Sometimes the path might change along the way, but you need to adjust and keep going." For his fans, he concluded, "'Excuse My Accent' is a project that comes from the heart for the people. I wanted to make something meaningful and timeless that can inspire people to come together and to make people realize that no matter where you from, what language you speak, what color your skin is, we are all the same and only together we can make this world a better place for the future." To learn more about Drei Ros, follow him on For more information on "Excuse My Accent," check out the He opened up about "Excuse My Accent." "The whole project makes me feel like an artist with a purpose. I feel 'Excuse My Accent' is bigger than a song, it's more like a life mission that just came my way. It made me wanna do more and wanna inspire others and bring people together in the time where division is our biggest enemy," he said. I wanted to make something meaningful and timeless that can inspire people to come together and to make people realize that no matter where you from, what language you speak, what color your skin is, we are all the same and only together we can make this world a better place for the future."