Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Bluegrass Music Hall of Famer Doyle Lawson chatted with Digital Journal about his Grammy nomination for "Live in Prague, Czech Republic". On receiving yet another Grammy nomination for "Best Bluegrass Album," he said, "When we recorded Live In Prague, Czech Republic, a Grammy nomination was the last thing I expected. The fact that it was a 'live' recording and that two guys had been in the band less than two months definitely did not have me thinking Grammy nomination, but still, I felt proud of the result. We were just there to put on the best show possible, and the fans in Prague are so gracious and appreciative." "I've been a professional musician most of my adult life and without the continued support of the fans, it would have most likely ground to a halt years ago. To the fans, I am forever grateful," he said. "As far as awards go, well, a lot of hard work goes into recording a CD to make it as good as you can possibly get it," he said. "Then, to be considered in the top 5 of finalists for a Grammy is most rewarding because you know someone is listening." On his songwriting and musical inspirations, he said, "Quite simply, a lifelong love for the music." Regarding his plans for 2020, he said, "The new year will find us touring and getting back into the recording studio as soon as possible for another project." On being a bluegrass artist in the digital age, he said, "Well, it's much different than when we simply relied, for the most part, on radio airplay, some TV (which was mostly regional), and concerts for public awareness. Now, publicity and streaming outlets are unlimited in the age of the Internet. The key is to try and figure out how to dial into all that is available and still stay musically true to one's self." When asked about his dream collaboration choices, he responded, "If it's pleasing to my ear, I will listen and enjoy, and would be honored to collaborate; however, I don't care much for noise with no separation of notes and vocals. While it wasn't a collaboration, DL&Q did have the pleasure of recording some vocals for Paul Simon's So Beautiful So What album (2011) and had the opportunity to watch a musical genius at work. That opportunity remains a memorable one as far as working with someone from another genre." For young and aspiring singer-songwriters and performers, his advice is as follows: "Practice, patience, and perseverance." He defined success as follows: "For me, success means a sense of accomplishment that fuels a desire to continually try even harder than before." To learn more about veteran bluegrass star Doyle Lawson and his music, check out his official website