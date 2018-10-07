Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Las Vegas - On October 7, Donna Summer impersonator Rainere Martin chatted with Digital Journal about her portrayal of the "Queen of Disco" in Legends in Concert in Las Vegas. "You can expect a lot of excitement and a lot of fun," she said, about her upcoming show, where she will be joined by celebrity impersonators of such artists as George Michael, Bruno Mars and Elvis Presley. "The show will be a trip down memory lane to Studio 54, which was the place to be at the time where the 'Queen of Disco' was in effect." She is thrilled to be performing in Las Vegas. "I am so excited to be performing on The Strip. I have always wanted to play in Las Vegas so this is the opportunity of a lifetime," she said. Particularly impressive about her Legends in Concert show is that it will include a full band and the latest state-of-the-art technology. "We will have backup dancers and videos, where the audience will see actual footage of Donna Summer on both sides of the stage, while I am singing," she said. "It feels like you are attending a real Donna Summer concert." Martin added, "Technology enhances the production substantially. It makes one feel like they are at a Donna Summer show back in the day. Her dancers and backup singers are all dressed in '70s outfits. The videos add so much more to the production." She revealed that she will be performing with Legends in Concert in Australia this January, so she is stoked to go Down Under. "That is going to be another exciting adventure. Donna Summer has a huge fan-base down there," she said. Martin was pleased that Donna Summer got her due in the music industry with a posthumous induction into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2013. "It was well-deserved," Martin said. For aspiring musicians, Martin encouraged them to "Never give up." "I gave up singing and my dream for 20 years, and then, I ended up in the right place at the right time, and now, I am performing in Legends in Concert," she explained. To learn more about Donna Summer tribute performer Martin shared that she just arrived in Las Vegas and she is settling in for her upcoming Legends in Concert performance. "I am going for rehearsal later on today," she said."You can expect a lot of excitement and a lot of fun," she said, about her upcoming show, where she will be joined by celebrity impersonators of such artists as George Michael, Bruno Mars and Elvis Presley. "The show will be a trip down memory lane to Studio 54, which was the place to be at the time where the 'Queen of Disco' was in effect."She is thrilled to be performing in Las Vegas. "I am so excited to be performing on The Strip. I have always wanted to play in Las Vegas so this is the opportunity of a lifetime," she said.Particularly impressive about her Legends in Concert show is that it will include a full band and the latest state-of-the-art technology. "We will have backup dancers and videos, where the audience will see actual footage of Donna Summer on both sides of the stage, while I am singing," she said. "It feels like you are attending a real Donna Summer concert."Martin added, "Technology enhances the production substantially. It makes one feel like they are at a Donna Summer show back in the day. Her dancers and backup singers are all dressed in '70s outfits. The videos add so much more to the production."She revealed that she will be performing with Legends in Concert in Australia this January, so she is stoked to go Down Under. "That is going to be another exciting adventure. Donna Summer has a huge fan-base down there," she said.Martin was pleased that Donna Summer got her due in the music industry with a posthumous induction into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2013. "It was well-deserved," Martin said.For aspiring musicians, Martin encouraged them to "Never give up." "I gave up singing and my dream for 20 years, and then, I ended up in the right place at the right time, and now, I am performing in Legends in Concert," she explained.To learn more about Donna Summer tribute performer Rainere Martin , check out the official Legends in Concert website More about donna summer, Rainere Martin, Legends in Concert donna summer Rainere Martin Legends in Concert