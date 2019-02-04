Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - Singer-songwriter Donna Missal chatted with Digital Journal about her new album "This Time," and her upcoming show at Bowery Ballroom in New York. Missal shared that she loves the title cut "This Time," and noted that the story of the whole record, lyrically, lies within that song. "It's my first album. I've always felt that making an album of a body of work, is the pinnacle of my creative process. It was an amazing process," she said. On February 20, 2019, Missal will be performing at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City, as part of her "This Time" Tour. "This will be my first headlining tour, and I am so excited," she said. "The Bowery Ballroom is my favorite place to play. My first live experiences as an artist have been in New York," she added. The songstress noted that her "Keep Lying" performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers was her first time on "Late Night" television. "There has been a lot of firsts for me lately," she admitted. Missal revealed that she is a big hip-hop and R&B fan, and shared that she would love to do a dream duet with Kendrick Lamar and Frank Ocean. When asked what motivates her every day, Missal said, "I do feel so privileged to have the opportunity to be an artist and to make music professionally. I wake up every day really grateful for that so the drive to stay creative, and the drive to continue creating things motivates me every day." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Missal said, "Technology can level the playing field for artists. I think it helps independent artists reach fans directly through the Internet. Everything is at your fingertips. It definitely creates so much noise to cut through. People listen to music now through play-lists, and I made this record since I wanted it to embody all of my influences. I think technology is a good thing since it helps me connect with fans who are in places that I have yet to visit." She defined the word success as "Having the ability to explore every facet of my creativity, and to venture into things that interest me." This Time is available on For more information on singer-songwriter Donna Missal, check out her Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Donna Missal's new album Regarding the song selection process for This Time, "I have been writing this album over the course of 2.5 years. It was a series of demos that I put together, and I started piecing it together. I ended up bringing 15 of my favorite demos and a list of 100 songs, and I took it from there. 