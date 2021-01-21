By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Music Country music queen Dolly Parton has paid a moving homage to her late brother, Randy, who passed away today. Digital Journal has the scoop. She acknowledged that she and the family are mourning his loss, but they know that the is a "better place" than they are at this time. "We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms, Parton expressed. The veteran country superstar praised Randy for being a "great singer, writer, and entertainer." She added that Randy sang, played guitar and bass in her live band for many years. "He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986. He has had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on 'Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You' will always be a highlight in my own career," she elaborated. Randy Parton is survived by his wife Deb, daughter Heidi, his son Sabyn, as well as his grandsons Huston and Trent. "We will always love him," Dolly concluded and shared that "he will always be in our hearts." She stated that those wishing to honor Randy may donate to the Imagination Library in honor of both, Randy, and his father Lee Parton. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed Dolly Parton's " In a post on her Facebook page , she revealed that Randy lost his battle with cancer. Dolly Parton and Randy were extremely close. They were frequent collaborators, and they did a duet entitled "You Are My Christmas," which is featured on her latest Christmas album. In that song, Randy was joined by his daughter, Heidi. This was his last musical recording.She acknowledged that she and the family are mourning his loss, but they know that the is a "better place" than they are at this time. "We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms, Parton expressed.The veteran country superstar praised Randy for being a "great singer, writer, and entertainer." She added that Randy sang, played guitar and bass in her live band for many years. "He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986. He has had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on 'Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You' will always be a highlight in my own career," she elaborated.Randy Parton is survived by his wife Deb, daughter Heidi, his son Sabyn, as well as his grandsons Huston and Trent. "We will always love him," Dolly concluded and shared that "he will always be in our hearts."She stated that those wishing to honor Randy may donate to the Imagination Library in honor of both, Randy, and his father Lee Parton.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed Dolly Parton's " When Life Is Good Again " back in May of 2020. More about Dolly parton, Randy Parton, Country Dolly parton Randy Parton Country