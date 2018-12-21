He shared that the "Ugly Sweater" event is one of his favorites to DJ and emcee. "It's an annual tradition and it's a lot of fun. I get to do it with Plunge, which is one of my favorite groups," he said. "I am ready to rock."
Savage was stoked to have been nominated for the 2019 "Best DJ Company on Long Island
" honor in the "Best of Long Island" contest. "That was actually really awesome. That was sick," he admitted. "It was packed with a lot of great DJs. May the best man or woman win," he added.
He revealed that he is looking forward to the New Year's Eve event at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. "This is my favorite time of the year," he said.
Ironically enough, that same night coincides with Billy Joel's headlining concert at NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale and DJ Mike Savage hopes that people stop by Mulcahy's afterward for the party. "It is a big night for Long Island since there are a lot of events going on," he said.
DJ Pauly D
, known from the MTV reality show Jersey Shore
, will also be performing at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
on January 4, 2019. "It is going to be a crazy time," he said. "It is going to be madness."
A technology aficionado, DJ Mike Savage noted that he just got a new mixer, a Pioneer DJM-S9
. "That's the hottest mixer right now," he acknowledged. "There are a lot of bells and whistles on it and a lot of pads. There are a lot of effects that you can do. I definitely recommend it."