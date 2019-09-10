Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music Russian DJ and producer Boris chatted with Digital Journal about his "Dance Vibes" EP and being an electronic artist in this digital age. When asked about his favorite song on the EP, he responded, "I like all three a lot for different reasons, but if I had to choose one I would say 'Dance Vibes,' just because it always rocks the dance floors." Regarding his future plans, he said, "I'm working on a ton of new projects, collaborations and remixes at the moment that will be coming out towards the end of this year, and in early 2020. We also have some big events coming up in cities like NYC, Miami and Chicago, and we're putting together a tour for the 15th year anniversary of our Get Wet brand, doing big shows at pool venues all across the country." On his musical inspirations, he said, "I get inspiration from so many different things, whether it be going out and listening to different DJs, or just watching a TV show or listening to something in the car. Almost anything can give me an idea to work on a track." Digital age of electronic music On being an artist in this digital age, he said, "I am fine with it. Change is good. You always need to adapt and progress or else you will be left behind." Regarding the impact of technology and streaming services on the music industry, he said, "Personally, I love it. It really gives the artist a chance to make money on their own by fans simply streaming their music. Also the fact that you can get instant stats and international results on the performance of your music is fantastic." On his dream collaboration choices, he said, "I just recently remixed two tracks for Madonna. She's been someone I've always wanted to work with so technically I'm living that dream." For his fans, he concluded about his new EP, "Go out and grab the EP. You won't be disappointed." Dance Vibes EP is available on On the song selection approach for his new EP, he said, "When I work on an EP I try and have a variety that can fit everyone's tastes. One track can be a techno track, another more of tech house. So something that can work for a certain DJ, might not work for another. I like to mix it up and to keep it different."When asked about his favorite song on the EP, he responded, "I like all three a lot for different reasons, but if I had to choose one I would say 'Dance Vibes,' just because it always rocks the dance floors."Regarding his future plans, he said, "I'm working on a ton of new projects, collaborations and remixes at the moment that will be coming out towards the end of this year, and in early 2020. We also have some big events coming up in cities like NYC, Miami and Chicago, and we're putting together a tour for the 15th year anniversary of our Get Wet brand, doing big shows at pool venues all across the country."On his musical inspirations, he said, "I get inspiration from so many different things, whether it be going out and listening to different DJs, or just watching a TV show or listening to something in the car. Almost anything can give me an idea to work on a track."On being an artist in this digital age, he said, "I am fine with it. Change is good. You always need to adapt and progress or else you will be left behind."Regarding the impact of technology and streaming services on the music industry, he said, "Personally, I love it. It really gives the artist a chance to make money on their own by fans simply streaming their music. Also the fact that you can get instant stats and international results on the performance of your music is fantastic."On his dream collaboration choices, he said, "I just recently remixed two tracks for Madonna. She's been someone I've always wanted to work with so technically I'm living that dream."For his fans, he concluded about his new EP, "Go out and grab the EP. You won't be disappointed."Dance Vibes EP is available on Spotify More about DJ Boris, Ep, DANCE VIBES, Madonna DJ Boris Ep DANCE VIBES Madonna