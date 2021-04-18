This event took place on the beach in Isla Mujeres, Mexico during the past Easter holiday weekend with global music star Diplo
as the headliner. This event was created by internally recognized producer and philanthropist Jake Resnicow. Paul Nicholls and Mauricio Kirschner served as co-producers of the event.
The festival featured open-air beach events, yoga, sound healing, fitness, and immersive performances. It was a bubble festival, and many safety protocols were in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, EDMTunes reported
that there were no cases of fans testing positive for COVID following the event.
"Thank you to our #UtopiaFam for bringing the magic and to @diplo for taking the experience to another level. Can't wait to reunite soon," Resnicow exclaimed
Two years ago, acclaimed producer Jake Resnicow had launched Utopia during WorldPride in New York City at the Javits Center with electronic mega-star Kygo as the headliner, who debuted his smash single "Higher Love." The events raised over half a million dollars for LGBTQ+ charities.
During the COVID-19 pandemic and via the Utopia LGBTQ+ Festival, Resnicow raised in excess of $22,000, in an effort to provide life-line grants to LGBTQ+ nightlife workers that have been affected by the pandemic.
To learn more about producer and promoter Jake Resnicow
