She has been eligible for this nomination since 1988. She is credited for being "cool, sassy, and sophisticated." Her sophisticated voice and soulful tone made some of the most memorable songs of the 1960's. Her mantel holds five Grammy awards, as well as an additional "Lifetime Achievement Award" in 2019.
Warwick is one of seven female acts that are nominated in this year's ballot, along with The Go-Go's, Kate Bush
, Tina Turner, Chaka Khan
, Mary J. Blige
, and Carole King
.
With her cousin, the late Whitney Houston getting inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, that may be an advantage for Dionne Warwick on this year's ballot.
