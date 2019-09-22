The "Garden of Madness" Tour will take place at The New York Expo Center in The Bronx, and this event is in partnership with Tomorrowland.
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
will be joined by such musical acts as Knife Party, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
, Gianluca Vacci and Matt Medved, in an effort to make the party even more special.
To learn more about obtaining tickets to their "Garden of Madness" Tour, click here
.
This past April, as Digital Journal reported
, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike released their Mortal Kombat anthem "You're Next."
For more information on acclaimed electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
, check out their official website
and their Facebook page
.