article imageDimitri Vegas & Like Mike to bring 'Garden of Madness' Tour to NY

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York - World-renowned electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will be bringing their "Garden of Madness" Tour to New York on November 2.
The "Garden of Madness" Tour will take place at The New York Expo Center in The Bronx, and this event is in partnership with Tomorrowland.
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will be joined by such musical acts as Knife Party, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Gianluca Vacci and Matt Medved, in an effort to make the party even more special.
To learn more about obtaining tickets to their "Garden of Madness" Tour, click here.
This past April, as Digital Journal reported, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike released their Mortal Kombat anthem "You're Next."
For more information on acclaimed electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
