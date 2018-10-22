Email
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike rank No. 2 in DJ Mag, Highest Group

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
World renowned electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike ranked No. 2 in the Top 100 DJs poll by the coveted DJ Magazine.
With this accolade, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike were honored as the "Highest Group" in the fan-voted Top 100 DJs poll. The duo has stayed consistently in the No. 2 spot for the past three years, right behind three-time winner Martin Garrix.
This past May, Digital Journal reviewed Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's "All I Need," their collaboration with Gucci Mane.
Earlier in the year, in January, Like Mike released his solo track "Memories."
The duo is comprised of Greek-Belgian brothers Dimitri and Michael Thivaios. In 2015, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike were named "Best DJs in the World" by DJ Magazine, thus becoming the first electronic duo in history to accomplish this milestone.
Their music is available on iTunes.
To learn more about acclaimed duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, check out their official Facebook page.
