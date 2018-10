By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music World renowned electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike ranked No. 2 in the Top 100 DJs poll by the coveted DJ Magazine. This past May, Digital Journal reviewed Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's " Earlier in the year, in January, Like Mike released his solo track " The duo is comprised of Greek-Belgian brothers Dimitri and Michael Thivaios. In 2015, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike were named "Best DJs in the World" by Their music is available on To learn more about acclaimed duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, check out their official With this accolade, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike were honored as the "Highest Group" in the fan-voted Top 100 DJs poll. The duo has stayed consistently in the No. 2 spot for the past three years, right behind three-time winner Martin Garrix This past May, Digital Journal reviewed Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's " All I Need ," their collaboration with Gucci Mane.Earlier in the year, in January, Like Mike released his solo track " Memories ."The duo is comprised of Greek-Belgian brothers Dimitri and Michael Thivaios. In 2015, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike were named "Best DJs in the World" by DJ Magazine , thus becoming the first electronic duo in history to accomplish this milestone.Their music is available on iTunes To learn more about acclaimed duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, check out their official Facebook page More about Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, dj magazine, Duo, Electronic Dimitri Vegas Like Mike dj magazine Duo Electronic