With this accolade, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike were honored as the "Highest Group" in the fan-voted Top 100 DJs poll. The duo has stayed consistently in the No. 2 spot for the past three years, right behind three-time winner Martin Garrix
.
This past May, Digital Journal reviewed Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's "All I Need
," their collaboration with Gucci Mane.
Earlier in the year, in January, Like Mike released his solo track "Memories
."
The duo is comprised of Greek-Belgian brothers Dimitri and Michael Thivaios. In 2015, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike were named "Best DJs in the World" by DJ Magazine
, thus becoming the first electronic duo in history to accomplish this milestone.
