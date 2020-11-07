Email
article imageDimitri Vegas & Like Mike rank No. 2 in 2020 DJ Mag Top 100 poll

By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike have a major reason to be proud. They ranked at No. 2 on the 2020 Top 100 DJs poll. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Although they had to relinquish their No. 1 crown from last year to veteran DJ and producer David Guetta, they still triumph over some very stiff competition.
This past September, Digital Journal reviewed their collaborative single, the funky and carefree "Do It!" where they joined forces with Kim Loaiza and Azteck.
In the summer of 2020, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike launched a digital music, gaming, and lifestyle agency that they co-founded.
Their latest music is available on Apple Music and Spotify.
To learn more about Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, check out their official homepage, Instagram page, and their Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dimitri Vegas of the duo back in April of 2020.
