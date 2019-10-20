Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have a major reason to celebrate. They were just named "Best DJs in the World" by DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll.
A hit electronic duo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike moves up one spot from last year's ranking, where they were No. 2. They swapped places with last year's winner, Martin Garrix, who drops to No. 2.
"Number 1 in the world. Wow. What an honor. Eternally grateful to all of our fans. We love you so much," Like Mike posted on his Twitter page on behalf of the duo.
This marks the second time in their musical career that Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have topped the DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll. They previously accomplished this milestone in 2015.
As Digital Journal reported, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will be bringing their "Garden of Madness" Tour to New York on November 2. They will be performing at The New York Expo Center in The Bronx, which is in partnership with Tomorrowland.
For more information on this "Garden of Madness" event, click here.
To learn more about Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, check out their official website and their Facebook page.