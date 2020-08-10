By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Music The world's top DJs and electronic producers, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, have announced a new digital music, gaming and lifestyle agency that they co-founded. This lifestyle agency will focus on offering management services for content creators, gamers and lifestyle influencers. They are fusing gaming, technology, lifestyle and digital music, all on a professional level. Nick Depauw also partnered with this company and serves in the capacity as the head of SMASH esports. For SMASH esports, this partnership will enable Depauw and his team to engage in a wide spectrum of opportunities. Other industry executives joining The Smash Universe include Nick Royaards (the manager of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Lost Frequencies), as well as Perry van de Mosselaar, and Dwayne Megens. Dimitri Thivaios of the hit electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike remarked, "I am super excited about this new project, helping to connect music and gaming as both worlds are very important to me." The livestream Smash Universe link on Twitch may be seen by Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Digital Journal has the scoop of their journey from the No. 1 DJs in the world to entrepreneurs. These world-renowned electronic stars joined forces with Miranda Huybers, who holds over 14 years of experience in the gaming industry. They launched a new agency venture, "The Smash Universe," in order to create a synergy between the music and gaming industry.This lifestyle agency will focus on offering management services for content creators, gamers and lifestyle influencers. They are fusing gaming, technology, lifestyle and digital music, all on a professional level.Nick Depauw also partnered with this company and serves in the capacity as the head of SMASH esports. For SMASH esports, this partnership will enable Depauw and his team to engage in a wide spectrum of opportunities.Other industry executives joining The Smash Universe include Nick Royaards (the manager of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Lost Frequencies), as well as Perry van de Mosselaar, and Dwayne Megens.Dimitri Thivaios of the hit electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike remarked, "I am super excited about this new project, helping to connect music and gaming as both worlds are very important to me."The livestream Smash Universe link on Twitch may be seen by clicking here . For more information, check out the Smash Universe, official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dimitri Thivaios back in April of 2020. More about Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Music, Digital, Lifestyle, Agency Dimitri Vegas amp Li... Music Digital Lifestyle Agency