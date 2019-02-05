These shows are in celebration of her upcoming 75th birthday diamond jubilee. "Diamond Diana" follows three very successful engagements, and Ross will perform nine shows at the Encore Theater, as part of her fourth headlining engagement.
An inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Ross will be performing some of her biggest hits, and she will undergo several costume changes. These "Diamond Diana" performances will be held at Wynn Las Vegas
from February 6 to 23, 2019.
Throughout her illustrious career in the music business, Ross is the recipient of the American Music Award (AMA) for Lifetime Achievement and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award; moreover, she has been recognized by the Kennedy Center Honors and the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
, where she was inducted in 1988 as a member of The Supremes, along with Florence Ballard Mary Wilson.
Ross has sold over 100 million units in sales and streams thanks to the commercial success of her iconic recordings. She has also been nominated for 12 Grammy awards.
In a post on her Twitter page
, Ross revealed that A "Diamond Diana" birthday celebration will take place at this year's Grammy Awards on February 10. She will also be performing at the 61th annual Grammy ceremony
, which will be televised on CBS.
To learn more about global music star Diana Ross, check out her official Facebook page
.