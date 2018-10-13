Email
article imageDevo scores first nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
American rock group Devo has scored their inaugural nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as part of the Class of 2019.
The original band's line-up that has been nominated include the late Bob Casale, Gerald Casale, Bob Mothersbaugh, Mark Mothersbaugh, and the late Alan Myers. They are up in the "Performers" category, and the group formed in Ohio in 1973. This marks Devo's first career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an honor they have been eligible for since 2003.
They have been hailed as "new wave pioneers of sound and vision," as indicated in their biography on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website. Their music included elements of new wave, post punk, synthpop, as well as synthpunk.
Devo has been nominated for rock music's most prestigious honor alongside Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, The Zombies, rapper and hip-hop star LL Cool J, Janet Jackson, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, The Cure, MC5, and John Prine, among others.
To learn more about American rock band Devo, check out their official website, and their Facebook page.
