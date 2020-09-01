Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising artist Des Rocs chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new music, inspirations, the digital age, and he offered his advice for young and aspiring musicians. "During quarantine, I have gotten a lot better at sitting still, which is something I usually couldn't do because of my ADD," he said. Des Rocs is a fourth generation New Yorker that has toured the world as a classical violinist in high school. He loves Jack Kerouac, Chopin, and biographies of American presidents. His music has a Trent Reznor and Barns Courtney vibe to it, and that should be taken as a compliment. Particularly impressive about Des Rocs is that holds a law degree, he walks or bikes 10 miles a day, every day. His biggest influences include Elvis Presley, Talking Heads and Queen. "I was going through a particularly hard period in my life," he said about "Used to the Darkness. "I was getting ready to launch Des Rocs and this song involved all my experiences leading up to me launching my music." He donates time to dog rescue organizations; thinks he was born in the wrong time and it is evident that he has an old soul. He should have lived in the '50s, '60s and '70s. In another life, he would be a New York City walking tour guide, and he spends up to four hours a day interacting with fans on his socials. Most importantly, he is an individual that has a completely new vision of rock and roll. He shared that his song "I Know" came about really quickly. "I actually had it in a dream, and I woke up in the middle of the night and I recorded the melody on a voice memo. The next day, I tried to bring that dream and melody to life," he said. His music is inspired by "everyone and everything." "A lot of it has to do with my hometown in New York, where I am based," he said. "I am really really inspired by a lot of classic rock artists and a lot of modern hip-hop artists too." For young and aspiring musicians, he encouraged them to stay true to themselves and make music that they want to make. "Don't worry about what other people are doing and what other people are trying to do," he said. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's pretty fun. I have only been in the digital age so I have nothing to compare it to." He listed Shakira as the artist that he would love to do a dream collaboration with. "Shakira it is," he said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Art." Des Rocks defined the word success as "when people give a shit about my music." For his fans, he concluded, "Buckle up." To learn more about Des Rocs, check out his "Quarantine has had its ups and downs," he admitted. 