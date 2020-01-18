On January 15, it was announced that Depeche Mode has been selected for induction into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
This is Depeche Mode's third career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They were previously nominated in 2017 and 2018. The Depeche Mode inductees for the Class of 2020 are Vince Clarke, Andy Fletcher, Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, and Alan Wilder.
They are praised for their "dark, industrial love songs for the modern era." Depeche Mode received a massive since they pushed their "sonic and lyrical boundaries" with new synthesizer technology and their high-octane live shows.
Depeche Mode is joining The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, and T. Rex.
Their smash singles include "Personal Jesus," "Just Can't Get Enough" and "Enjoy the Silence": moreover, their hit song "Personal Jesus" was covered by the "Man in Black" himself, Johnny Cash.
The band is still active and they continue to tour. To learn more about British group Depeche Mode, check out their official website and their Facebook page.