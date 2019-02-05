Huntington
On February 14, Dennis Quaid and his band, The Sharks, will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.
This event coincides with this year's Valentine's Day, which is celebrated in the United States. To learn more about their February 14th show at The Paramount, check out the venue's official homepage.
The band released their latest studio offering, Out of the Box, which earned a glowing review from Digital Journal. It is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
Front-man Dennis Quaid (who is also known for his prolific work as an actor) chatted with Digital Journal about his forthcoming show at The Paramount with The Sharks, offered his advice for aspiring musicians and entertainers, and he spoke about the impact of technology on the music business.
For more information on Dennis Quaid And The Sharks, their music and show dates, check out their official Facebook page and their official website.